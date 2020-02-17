Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after buying an additional 132,019 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 218,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 246,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 642,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,712,000 after buying an additional 72,297 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63.

