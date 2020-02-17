Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,111 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $340.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.22. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $341.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

