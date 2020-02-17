Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 129,466 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2,365.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,466 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after acquiring an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 618,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 523,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $58.85 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88.

