Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 113,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 298,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

