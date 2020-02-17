Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 4,566.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127,713 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.23% of FS KKR Capital worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $100,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,810. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

NYSE:FSK opened at $6.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 1.12. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

