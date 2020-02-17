Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 24,842 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,842 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $117.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.