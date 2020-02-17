Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,396 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $437.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $292.53 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

