Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $5.61 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 1.13% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $64.60 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30.

