Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $5.69 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $294.54 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $247.04 and a 1 year high of $295.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.86 and its 200-day moving average is $275.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

