Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ opened at $30.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

