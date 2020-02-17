Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UNH stock opened at $298.78 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.43. The firm has a market cap of $283.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

