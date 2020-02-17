InflationCoin (IFLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $40,374.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, InflationCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. InflationCoin has a market cap of $40,374.00 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.01172141 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000999 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

