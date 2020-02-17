Ink Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Ink has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, TOPBTC, CoinBene and Exrates. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $4,322.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.53 or 0.03160446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00239820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00153215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002758 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink is ink.one.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Exrates, LBank, Coinrail, CoinBene, Coinnest, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Exmo, EXX, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.