INLOCK Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,356.00 (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $27,356.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INLOCK has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One INLOCK token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00049032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00481835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.83 or 0.06284480 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00066684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005288 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010409 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,241,515,477 tokens. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

