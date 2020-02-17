Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. FIX boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $67.27 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

