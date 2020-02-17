Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,989 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $112,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.