Investec Asset Management LTD Acquires 214,525 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,525 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.52% of Intuit worth $352,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.61.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $304.29 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $304.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

