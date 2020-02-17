Investec Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,743 shares during the quarter. Verisign makes up approximately 2.0% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD owned about 2.62% of Verisign worth $592,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Verisign by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Verisign by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

VRSN stock opened at $209.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.07. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.84 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.