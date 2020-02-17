Investec Asset Management LTD Buys 169,245 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,245 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 1.3% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.52% of Becton Dickinson and worth $382,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $260.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.