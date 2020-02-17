Investec Asset Management LTD Buys New Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,363,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,986,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.6% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investec Asset Management LTD owned 0.33% of Medtronic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.48.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $117.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

