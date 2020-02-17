Investec Asset Management LTD Grows Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.5% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.74% of Charles Schwab worth $453,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 117,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

