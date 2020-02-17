Investec Asset Management LTD Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 3.8% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Investec Asset Management LTD owned 1.34% of Booking worth $1,148,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

BKNG stock opened at $1,990.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,994.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,965.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,640.54 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

