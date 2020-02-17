Investec Asset Management LTD Has $365.17 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Investec Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125,938 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD owned 0.29% of Honeywell International worth $365,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $180.81 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average is $172.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

