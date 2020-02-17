Investec Asset Management LTD Has $379.26 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,352 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for 1.3% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investec Asset Management LTD owned about 0.44% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $379,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 27,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $157.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.71. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

