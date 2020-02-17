Investec Asset Management LTD Has $598.59 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 2.0% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD owned 1.34% of Moody’s worth $598,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. TRB Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.64.

NYSE:MCO opened at $277.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $166.01 and a 1-year high of $278.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.