Investec Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,086 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.6% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.74% of S&P Global worth $494,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,093,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,503,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $307.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $194.95 and a 1-year high of $307.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.