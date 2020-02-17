Investec Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,086 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.6% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.74% of S&P Global worth $494,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,093,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,503,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $307.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $194.95 and a 1-year high of $307.70.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
