Investec Asset Management LTD Purchases 776,739 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,739 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.6% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investec Asset Management LTD owned 0.37% of Philip Morris International worth $494,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.50 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

