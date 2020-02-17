Investec Asset Management LTD Purchases 898,188 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 114.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 898,188 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up 1.7% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Investec Asset Management LTD owned about 1.32% of NetEase worth $516,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of NetEase by 753.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.96.

NTES opened at $354.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $358.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.37.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $11.47. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

