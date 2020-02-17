Investec Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investec Asset Management LTD owned about 0.26% of Broadcom worth $333,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,146 shares of company stock worth $71,683,526. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $317.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.87. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.