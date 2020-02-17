Investec Asset Management LTD Sells 128,262 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investec Asset Management LTD reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,865,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,262 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.2% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $351,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $82.65 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

