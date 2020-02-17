Investec Asset Management LTD Sells 60,362 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Investec Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,362 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD owned 0.35% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $456,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO opened at $339.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.67 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

