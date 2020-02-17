Investec Asset Management LTD Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Investec Asset Management LTD reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $370,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,806,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $298.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $283.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.46 and a 200 day moving average of $260.43. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $305.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.