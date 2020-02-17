Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Cuts Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lessened its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,512,857,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in AFLAC by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,597,000 after buying an additional 810,069 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,712,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AFLAC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,808,000 after buying an additional 502,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

