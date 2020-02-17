Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of DAL opened at $58.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

