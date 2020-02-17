Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,005 shares of company stock worth $67,957,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $921.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $865.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $821.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $592.73 and a 1-year high of $923.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

