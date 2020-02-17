Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Purchases 2,702 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after acquiring an additional 504,631 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,431,000 after acquiring an additional 454,702 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,210,000 after acquiring an additional 441,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,565,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,522,000 after acquiring an additional 426,517 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

