Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Purchases 4,618 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,225,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after acquiring an additional 437,975 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,399,000 after acquiring an additional 105,319 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 280,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 229,979 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,618 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RDN opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

