Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Purchases 702 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $156.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.89. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.12 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

