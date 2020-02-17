Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Raises Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,282,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3,392.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 293,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 284,968 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 691,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 281,928 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,749,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,954,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TIF. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $134.27 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.02 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

