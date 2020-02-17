Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $117.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $105.13 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

