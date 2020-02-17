iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Comerica Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $205,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $339.07 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.10 and a 52-week high of $339.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.80.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

