iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,886,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,557,000 after acquiring an additional 598,531 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,641,000 after acquiring an additional 341,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $339.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $339.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

