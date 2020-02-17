iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,427 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $71,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $209.55 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.67.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

