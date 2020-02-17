iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331,783 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Comerica Bank owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $108,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

