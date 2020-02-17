iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) is Connable Office Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,623 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up about 4.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $28,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 27,368.7% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,648,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,106 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after acquiring an additional 111,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 92,493 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,563,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

