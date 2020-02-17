iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $155.75 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

