Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €165.00 ($191.86) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €142.30 ($165.46).

ETR:DB1 traded up €1.35 ($1.57) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €154.95 ($180.17). 277,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €146.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €138.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a fifty-two week high of €154.25 ($179.36). The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

