JET8 Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One JET8 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. JET8 has a market cap of $263,687.00 and $870.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JET8 has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.02821934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00230731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00143700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

