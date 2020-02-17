Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00009946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.03157098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00239397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00153563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About Kava

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,347,810 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

