Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,591 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 125,102 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

